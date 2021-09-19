Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Klopp says Thiago has 'much more' to give Liverpool

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Klopp says Thiago has 'much more' to give Liverpool

Klopp says Thiago has 'much more' to give Liverpool

LONDON, SEPT 18: Jurgen Klopp says Thiago Alcantara has "much more" to offer Liverpool after coronavirus and a knee injury restricted his appearances during his first season with the Premier League club.
The 30-year-old Spain international arrived at Anfield for £20 million ($27.5 million) from Bayern Munich a year ago but was limited to 24 league outings in the 2020/21 season.
Klopp hopes a clean bill of health will allow the former Barcelona player to shine at the heart of Liverpool's midfield after he helped Spain reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals.
"He (Thiago) has shown what kind of player he can be. There's much more to come," Klopp said ahead of Saturday's match against Crystal Palace.
"He's settled well. He's a really good character, a really good personality and a world-class player."
Thiago provided the assist for Sadio Mane's goal during the Reds' 3-0 victory at Leeds last week and Klopp likened his passing ability to a "world-class golfer".
But the Reds manager explained Thiago now played in a "complex" role requiring defensive skills in addition to the attacking talent he showed during spells at Barcelona and Bayern.
"All the technical stuff is easy for him," the German told reporters on Friday. "He had to and has to adapt to the way we play. We want him to play his football with some little things which he has had to adapt.
"He's a playmaker that can be deeper but must be very often between the two lines of the opponent."
Klopp said the nature of Liverpool's opposition dictated his midfield line-up from match to match, with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones also competing for three central-midfield berths.
"We have so many different skillsets (that) I don't have a first three -- why should I?" he added.
"It's nothing to do with Thiago. This is a very intense position with intense challenges where we need to be as fresh as possible.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp says Thiago has 'much more' to give Liverpool
Pele briefly back in ICU but now 'stable', says hospital
Man City fan representative tells Guardiola to stick to coaching
Raducanu's grandmother wanted her to quit tennis after Wimbledon health scare
Ronaldo's Man Utd return increases scrutiny on Solskjaer
Newcastle and Leeds still to win in Premier League after draw
NZ set for departure after Pakistan tour cancellation
Ravi Shastri denies book launch led to positive Covid test


Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft