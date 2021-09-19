Man City fan representative tells Guardiola to stick to coaching

MANCHESTER, SEPT 18: A Manchester City fans' group has reacted angrily to Pep Guardiola's plea for bigger attendances at the Etihad, telling the City manager to concentrate on coaching.

Guardiola was frustrated by the turnout for City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday to begin their Champions League campaign.

A crowd of 38,062 saw the nine-goal thriller, well down on the over 50,000 that have attended City's opening two Premier League games.

"I would like more people to come to the next game on Saturday," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"We will need the people next Saturday, please, because we will be tired. I invite all our people to come next Saturday, 3pm, and watch the game."

City's poor attendances and flat atmosphere for Champions League home games are often used as a stick to beat the club with by rival fans.

However, Kevin Parker, the general secretary of City's official supporters' club, said Guardiola had to be more appreciative of the time and money supporters spend. -AFP





