Hockey's inter club players' transfers begins today

The much-awaited Inter club players' transfers for the premier league hockey begins today at the Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.

Talking to BSS today, Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf informed that the five-day transfers will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm every day.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's incentive of Taka one crore for the premier hockey clubs played a major role setting the stage ready for Premier Hockey League after a long three-year break.

The hockey's season is expected to kick-off through the Club Cup

tournament from October 12 and the league will get underway following the completion of the Club Cup

tournament. -BSS





