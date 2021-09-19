Rain mars 3rd day game between Bangladesh A vs HP

A continuous rain marred the third day game of the first four-day match between Bangladesh A and BCB High Performance (HP) team today at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The match had a delayed start after which the HP team scored 55-3, resuming the day on 41-3. Shortly after the match started, the rain again arrived, forcing abandonment of the day's match.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim was batting on 31 with Towhid Ridoy on 9. Off spinner Nayeem Hasan took two wickets of HP team as he dismissed Mahmudul Hasan for 1 and Shahadat Hossain Dipu for duck. Pacer Shohidul Islam took the wicket of Parvez Hossain Emon for 12.

Earlier, Bangladesh A team, was shot out for 339 in their first innings with Nazmul Hossaon Shanto scoring highest 96. Irfan Shukkur made 85 while Shadman Islam was the other notable scorer with 58. -BSS





