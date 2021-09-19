Bangladesh prepared for Jordan test



Bangladesh women's national football team practising at Milliy Stadium (formerly known as Bunyodkor Stadium) in the city of Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan on Saturday ahead of the Jordan match in the 2020 AFC Women's Asian Cup to be played on Sunday. photo: BFF

The match kicks off at 4 pm (BST).

The eve booters have been continuing their rigorous training under the supervision of head coach Golam Robbani Choton to achieve a satisfactory result from the group G qualification round matches though it'll not be an easy task for Sabina and Co.

As a part of preparation for the two tough matches, Bangladesh eve football team played a two-match friendly series against Nepal in Kathmandu.

Bangladesh eve football team went down a 1-2 goal defeat to host Nepal in the first match, but they strongly fought back to force the host side to play a goalless draw in the second match.

Bangladesh however lost the series but team head's coach Choton thinks that his girls are able to correct their mistakes and achieved self confidence from the series before the tough matches against Jordan and Iran.

Sabina and Co. were also upbeat to snatch a good result against Jordan by giving their maximum efforts.

Bangladesh will play their second and last group match against Islamic Republic of Iran scheduled to be held on Wednesday (Sept. 22) at the same venue.







