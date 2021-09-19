Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236

Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan (R) leaves after meeting with Interior Ministery officials in Islamabad on September 17, 2021, after New Zealand postponed a series of one-day international (ODI) cricket matches against Pakistan over security concerns. photo: AFP

Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan (R) leaves after meeting with Interior Ministery officials in Islamabad on September 17, 2021, after New Zealand postponed a series of one-day international (ODI) cricket matches against Pakistan over security concerns. photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 18: Pakistan cricket began confronting its worst fear Saturday, with the national side staring at another era of isolation from hosting international matches after New Zealand abandoned its tour, citing a security threat.
The All Blacks called off their first Pakistan series in 18 years with Wellington's backing on Friday just before the first one-day international was due to start in Rawalpindi.
The decision has left cricket-crazy Pakistan reeling, with the nation still recovering from the 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore that wounded six players.
Already struggling to convince foreign teams to tour, Pakistan were forced to play home matches at neutral venues -- primarily in the UAE -- following the assault.
The decision left a generation of cricket fans growing up having never attended a live game.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former international cricketing hero, and the Pakistan Cricket Board will now have to work overtime to avoid another period of exile.
"With the administration they now have in place at the PCB and how closely linked to the PM it is, there'll be a real push to ensure they have to play as little as possible in a neutral venue," cricket writer Osman Samiuddin told AFP.
Their first task will be to convince England, who decide Sunday whether to send their men's and women's teams for a scheduled tour to Pakistan next month.
Those tours are to be followed by a series against the West Indies in December and Australia's first visit since 1998 in February next year.
"England are now likely not to tour. Australia... will also probably not come. So that will be a hit," Samiuddin said.
"And for fans too, they've only just started getting used to going to big games again so for the prospect of that being taken away, it's going to hurt."
The PCB bled $200 million in losses during the country's cricket exile.
Now, alongside the upcoming tours, its bids to host six international events including the World Cup and Champion's Trophy between 2024-31 could also be in jeopardy.
Former players say keeping international cricket in Pakistan is the key priority.
"All cricketers are with the PCB and we have to find ways to avoid further isolation, for the sake of our next generations," former captain Rashid Latif told AFP.
New Zealand would have been the highest profile team to play in Pakistan in more than a decade.
Pakistan have only hosted South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since the 2009 attacks.  
Ex-player Naushad Ali said his country needs to restore the confidence of the cricketing world.
"Pakistan will have to prove that New Zealand's decision was wrong and I think only that will earn them sympathy," said Ali.
"We should not give up our hosting rights and should lobby with other countries."
But former captain Shahid Afridi believes they have sacrificed a lot over the years and deserve "a better deal".
"We have done more than enough for them," he said.
"We toured England and New Zealand (last year) despite fears of pandemic and we want them to reciprocate."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp says Thiago has 'much more' to give Liverpool
Pele briefly back in ICU but now 'stable', says hospital
Man City fan representative tells Guardiola to stick to coaching
Raducanu's grandmother wanted her to quit tennis after Wimbledon health scare
Ronaldo's Man Utd return increases scrutiny on Solskjaer
Newcastle and Leeds still to win in Premier League after draw
NZ set for departure after Pakistan tour cancellation
Ravi Shastri denies book launch led to positive Covid test


Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft