GCB demands independent body to probe river accidents

The Green Cub of Bangladesh (GCB) demanded withdrawal of the responsibility of investigating the riverine accidents, approving the design of the vessel and conducting the internal master driver-ship tests from the Department of Shipping.

It has urged the government to form an independent inquiry committee comprising the experts from various levels and form a separate independent board for approval of water vessel designs and conducting the master driver-ship examinations. The demands were placed at a discussion meeting organized by the Green Cub of Bangladesh (GCB) held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium on Saturday.

In the meeting, Green Cub General Secretary Ashish Kumar Dey placed 15-point recommendations and urged the government to implement those immediately for bringing discipline in the shipping sector. Nikhil Bhadra, coordinator of the Sundarbans and Coastal Protection Movement, moderated the meeting while BUET Teachet Prof Mir Tareq Ali, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport (Passenger Transport) Senior Vice Chairman Badiuzzaman Badal, Bangladesh Shipping Workers and Employees Union General Secretary Sabuj Sikder, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) Joint Secretary Mihir Biswas, Media Forum for Human Rights and Environment Executive Director Rafiqul Islam Sabuj also spoke the occasion.