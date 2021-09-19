Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangladesh removed from UK’s travel red list

Effective from Sept 22

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Diplomatic Correspondent

Finally, the United Kingdom has removed Bangladesh from its travel red list, which would be come to effect from 4am Wednesday (September 22).
From September 22, travelers from Bangladesh, who have been fully vaccinated with a UK-approved vaccine, will no longer require 10-day hotel quarantine.  However, they have to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test and a Covid-19 test on or before Day 2 after arrival in England.
However, the travelers who have not been fully vaccinated with a UK authorized vaccine must quarantine for 10-day, either at home or where they are staying, and must undergo a "Day 2 and Day 8" Covid test, High Commissioner said.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen welcomed the decision and thanked the British government for considering Bangladesh's request.  "It is good news. During my recent visit to the UK, I requested the UK government to remove Bangladesh from the red list," Dr Momen said in a video message yesterday.
Apart from Bangladesh, seven more countries have been removed from the harshest restrictions (red list) on travel. They are - Turkey, Pakistan, The Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman and Kenya.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GCB demands independent body to probe river accidents
Bangladesh removed from UK’s travel red list
Bodies of 2 tourists recovered from Bay, 4 suspects held
Volunteers take part in an awareness campaign for cleanliness
UN delegates must show proof of vaccination to enter General Assembly
BD embassy to issue e-passport in USA
A ‘projonmo league’ draws Quader’s ire
Rationing at CNG stations starts from today


Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft