Bangladesh removed from UK’s travel red list

Finally, the United Kingdom has removed Bangladesh from its travel red list, which would be come to effect from 4am Wednesday (September 22).

From September 22, travelers from Bangladesh, who have been fully vaccinated with a UK-approved vaccine, will no longer require 10-day hotel quarantine. However, they have to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test and a Covid-19 test on or before Day 2 after arrival in England.

However, the travelers who have not been fully vaccinated with a UK authorized vaccine must quarantine for 10-day, either at home or where they are staying, and must undergo a "Day 2 and Day 8" Covid test, High Commissioner said.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen welcomed the decision and thanked the British government for considering Bangladesh's request. "It is good news. During my recent visit to the UK, I requested the UK government to remove Bangladesh from the red list," Dr Momen said in a video message yesterday.

Apart from Bangladesh, seven more countries have been removed from the harshest restrictions (red list) on travel. They are - Turkey, Pakistan, The Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman and Kenya.





