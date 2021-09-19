Bodies of 2 tourists recovered from Bay, 4 suspects held

Cox's Bazar, Sept 18: Police arrested four friends in connection with recovering the dead body of a tourist, Meher Farabi Augra, 27, from the Bakkhali area of the Bay of Bengal.

The arrested are Raihanuddin, son of Masudur Rahman, Rohan Uddin, son of late Mumin Uddin, Muhibul Hassan, son of Shawkat Hassan and Fardin Khan Aranyak, son of Mahfuzur Rahman Khan. They all are from the same area in Jashore.

Meher Farabi Augra, son of Ibne Mizan Alfa, was also hailed from the same area.

Besides, another dead body of Rafiq Oishik, 26, was also recovered from the sea beach on Friday evening. His father Kasadduk Jamal is also a man from the same area of Jashore.

According to local administration, Oishik and Augra went for a sea bath on Friday evening. Members of local Life Guard rescued Oishik in a critical situation at Friday evening while Augra was missing.

Police said that the six friends along with another were visiting the sea town for recreation. But, they haven't informed local administration about the incident of missing of the two friends.

Police and local Life Guard members recovered their bodies on information from the tourists.





