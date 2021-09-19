Video
Sunday, 19 September, 2021
BD embassy to issue e-passport in USA

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh embassy in USA has introduced electronic passport (e-passport) services on Saturday to meet the needs of Bangladeshi expatriates in the USA.
Bangladesh Ambassador in USA M Shahidul Islam and Secretary of Security Services Division of the Home Ministry Md. Mokabbir Hossain jointly inaugurated the services at the Embassy in Washington, a Foreign Ministry release said.
"The introduction of e-passports, in the year of 50th anniversary of our independence and Birth Centenary of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, would reduce the sufferings of Bangladeshi diaspora living all over the world," M Shahidul Islam said.
Mokabbir Hossain said e-passport being the latest technology leaves no chance of fraudulence and it will be appreciated by all countries.




