A ‘projonmo league’ draws Quader’s ire

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday stopped a programme of an organisation called 'Muktijoddha Projonmo League', which was supposed to be held on front road of the AL Central Office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

The organisation organised its founding anniversary programme there.

However, while speaking at a meeting of AL's secretariat at the central office, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader directed the people concerned to remove the Projonmo League's stage from the road. Later, workers belonging to Projonmo League were found shifting different equipment built with bamboos.

Speaking at the meeting, Obaidul Quader said, "I've heard that a parasite organisation, called, 'Awami Muktijoddha Projonmo League' has organised its founding anniversary programme. We've no objection to the progeny of freedom-fighters. But when any organisation uses the words 'League' and 'Awami,' with their names, then we can't remain silent. It's the question of our image, because there are many people who open such shops just for extortion. These are the organisations which mainly get indulge in extortion."

AL general secretary also said, "I won't say that all the organisations get involved in extortion. But there are some organisations which depend on extortion. They usually do extortion using the party's name. So, I'll urge all the central leaders of our party not to attend the meetings of those organisations in any way."





