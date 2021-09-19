Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

A ‘projonmo league’ draws Quader’s ire

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday stopped a programme of an organisation called 'Muktijoddha Projonmo League', which was supposed to be held on front road of the AL Central Office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
The organisation organised its founding anniversary programme there.
However, while speaking at a meeting of AL's secretariat at the central office, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader directed the people concerned to remove the Projonmo League's stage from the road. Later, workers belonging to Projonmo League were found shifting different equipment built with bamboos.
Speaking at the meeting, Obaidul Quader said, "I've heard that a parasite organisation, called, 'Awami Muktijoddha Projonmo League' has organised its founding anniversary programme. We've no objection to the progeny of freedom-fighters. But when any organisation uses the words 'League' and 'Awami,' with their names, then we can't remain silent. It's the question of our image, because there are many people who open such shops just for extortion. These are the organisations which mainly get indulge in extortion."
AL general secretary also said, "I won't say that all the organisations get involved in extortion. But there are some organisations which depend on extortion. They usually do extortion using the party's name. So, I'll urge all the central leaders of our party not to attend the meetings of those organisations in any way."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GCB demands independent body to probe river accidents
Bangladesh removed from UK’s travel red list
Bodies of 2 tourists recovered from Bay, 4 suspects held
Volunteers take part in an awareness campaign for cleanliness
UN delegates must show proof of vaccination to enter General Assembly
BD embassy to issue e-passport in USA
A ‘projonmo league’ draws Quader’s ire
Rationing at CNG stations starts from today


Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft