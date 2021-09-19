Rationing at CNG stations starts from today

To ensure supply of gas at power plants, the Petrobangla will start rationing at CNG re-fuelling stations from 6pm to 10pm peak hours of electricity supply from today.

"CNG re-fuelling stations will remain closed from 6pm to 10pm peak hours of electricity supply everyday from September 19 (Sunday), the Energy Ministry press release said on Thursday.

Country is running short of 1,000 mmcf gas per day. Petrobnagla is now supplying 1,000 mmcf to 1,100 mmcf gas per day to the power plants against regular demand of 1,400 mmcf gas. All of its high cost fuel/disel-based power plants are now in operation to continue the power generation at its normal pace.

According to the Petrobangla, the 28 gas fields are producing around 2,600 mmcf gas per day, the demand of gas is 4,500 mmcf, supply is only 3,200 mmcf gas, of which 1,000 mmcf is LNG.

"We have paid Tk 20,60,56,398 as fuel bill on 23, July 2021. On September 12 it jumped to Tk 87,1390219, however we failed to produce 2,300 MW of electricity from the gas fired plants. The per unit production of electricity from gas is Tk 2.50 on an average, which is Tk 8.50 from coal and Tk 24 from fuel oil. The fuel bills show the real picture of the gas crisis situation of the country," a senior official of the Power Division said.

Power plants, CNG stations, tea gardens are facing acute gas crises for the last few months, interrupted LNG supply has also pushed the entire industries in a vulnerable situation. To manage the situation, the government is considering cutting gas supply to the CNG stations, which are consuming only 4 per cent of total gas. Load-shedding is also increasing.

Country's biggest gas reserve Titas and Bibiyana are shrinking very fast as Petrobangla's production cell has asked the Bangladesh Gas field (the owner of Titas gas field) and Chevron (operator of Bibiyana gas field) to extract more gas from there which was not allowed by the gas reserve cell of Petrobangla, according to the sources of Energy Division and Petrobangla. Data shows that gas production from 24 fields is decreasing.

"To maintain the supply-demand chain, Petrobangla has taken up risky practices since 1990. Due to this injudicious move we lost Sangu. Now Titas and Bibiyana are going to face the same fate. We urged the government repeatedly to take measures immediately. Otherwise we shall kill the reserves as there is a time frame to implement augmentation plan in wells," former energy adviser Dr. M Tamim told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.





