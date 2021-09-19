Tigerpass-Lalkhan Bazar portion gets nod from Public Works Ministry

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 18: The Public Works and the Housing Ministry has agreed to build Elevated Expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Dewanhat portion of the 16.5-km-long Expressway from Chattogram Airport to Lalkhan Bazar as per the Development Project Proposal (DPP).

Following objections from the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and several organisations of the port city regarding the matter, the Additional Secretary of the Works Ministry visited the site recently.

He agreed to continue the construction works of the expressway as per the DPP. CCC and several civic organisations earlier opposed the construction of Expressway from Lakhan Bazar to Tigerpass, saying that the construction of the said portion of the Expressway would reduce the width of the road, and deprive the city people to see the natural beauty of the nearby hills.

They proposed to connect the Expressway in ground level at Tigerpass-Lalkhan Bazar portion at a length of 1.25 km.

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) took up the elevated expressway project for the port city to ease the existing traffic congestion and facilitate smooth communication with 16.5-km route from historic Lalkhan Bazar to Shah Amanat International Airport.

"We have no option to change the design of the Expressway as it will create manifold problem for the project," the CDA Chairman said.

The DPP of the Expressway was approved in the meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) in 2018.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction work on February 24 in 2019.

Project Director Engineer Mahfuzur Rahman said that more than 60 per cent of the project work has so far been completed.

According to CDA, a Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of 16.5-km-long expressway at an estimated cost of Tk 32.50 billion.

Presently it takes two to three hours to go from the airport to the city. With the completion of the Expressway project, it will take only 30 minutes to cover the distance.







