People throng the bank of the Ichhamati River to watch the traditional boat race













Thousands of people throng the bank of the Ichhamati River to watch the traditional boat race (Nauka Baich) at Taranihat in Gabtali upazila of Bogura on Saturday. Sixteen boats from Gabtali, Shajahanpur, Dhunat and Sariakandi upazilas took part in the competition, a favourite pastime for rural people. photo : Observer