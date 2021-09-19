BD working hard to protect the ozone layer: Environ Minister

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin Saturday said Bangladesh is working successfully to implement the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol adopted to protect the ozone layer.

Bangladesh has passed all the stages of implementation of the Montreal Protocol in a timely manner and is complying with the obligations of the Protocol. In recognition of this, Bangladesh has been praised and awarded by the United Nations Environment Programme in 2012 and 2017. In addition, the Department of the Environment was awarded in 2019 by the World Customs Organization, the United Nations Environment Programme and the Ozone Secretariat in recognition of their significant contributions to the control of illegal entry and import of ozone depleting substances.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a function organized in the Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited corporate office at Bashundhara on the occasion of World Ozone Day 2021 under the theme "Protect the Ozone Layer, Build a Safe Food and a Cool World of Antidotes" in compliance with the Montreal Protocol.

The Environment Minister said that at present, by providing financial and technical assistance to five air conditioner manufacturing companies and one chiller manufacturing company in implementing the Montreal Protocol, environmentally friendly and energy efficient AC can be produced in Bangladesh.











