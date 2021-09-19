Video
US-Bangla Airlines to start Dhaka - Male flights in Nov

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

US-Bangla Airlines is going to start flights between Dhaka and Male, the capital of Maldives, one of the popular destinations in South Asia in the third week of November.
The flights will run four days a week as part of the previous plan, drawn to satiate travel-thirsty Bangladeshi tourists and make their travel smooth and affordable. The flights will also fulfill the long-standing expectations of the expatriate Bangladeshis living in Maldives, says a press release.
From the third week of November, US-Bangla Airlines will operate 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Dhaka to Male. The US-Bangla Airlines fleet consists of a total of 14 aircraft, including 4 Boeing 737-800s and 7 brand new ATR 72-600s.
US-Bangla Airlines plans to operate flights to various destinations to serve new destinations, especially expatriate Bangladeshis. In addition to Bangladeshi tourists, there are millions of expatriate Bangladeshis in different parts of the Maldives to enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.
Currently, US-Bangla Airlines operates flights to Dubai, Muscat and Doha, one of the destinations in the Middle East, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore inhabited by expatriate Bangladeshis, Chennai in neighboring India and Guangzhou, one of the destinations in China.
Flights on the Kolkata and Bangkok routes have been temporarily suspended due to travel bans on various countries due to the Corona pandemic. As part of its future plans, US-Bangla Airlines plans to launch flights to Colombo, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam soon.
In addition to international routes, US-Bangla operates flights to all domestic routes in Bangladesh, especially from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi and Barishal. US-Bangla is going to start operating flights from Jashore to Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and from Saidpur to Chattogram from September 30, next.


