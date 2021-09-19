Video
NRBC Bank wins BB Best Bank award

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has awarded NRBC Bank as the best `Primary Dealer' bank for the best performance.
NRBC Bank was named as the best Primary Dealer (PD) of Bangladesh for its outstanding performance during the last quarter (October-December) of 2020, according to a letter issued by BB on Thursday, says a press release.
And accordingly BB, the central bank of the country paid Tk. 535,420 as underwriting commission to NRBC Bank.
It is to be mentioned that, a primary dealer is a bank or financial institution that is approved to trade national securities treasury bills and bonds. Government collects money by selling Treasury Bills (T-Bills) and Bangladesh Government Treasury Bonds (BGTBs) those are issued through auctions. Only Primary Dealers (PD) can submit the bids in these auctions, where the Central Bank acts as the government representative. Out of 61 banks, only 20 banks are working as primary dealer (PD) presently. The name of the organization of primary dealers is 'Primary Dealers Bangladesh Limited (PDBL).
SM Parvez Tamal, Chairman of NRBC Bank said: "We are working together with government development activities along with our general banking."
Government takes loan from banks to meet up liquidity support for development works. NRBC Bank is bound to give loans to the government as per the agreement with government as PD Bank. NRBC Bank is also collecting Vat, Tax and other revenues and different government`s services bill including BRTA, Palli Bidyut and land registration fees, he said.
It is worth mentioning that, NRBC Bank is serving people all over the country through its wide network of 83 branches and 530 sub branches including BRTA, Land registration fees collection booths. Our Bank is also operating 595 agent points all over the country to serve people.  


