Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks mostly ignore BB order to raise CSR spending amid C-19

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending of banks declined by 10.75 per cent or Tk 55.55 crore in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period of the previous year despite Bangladesh Bank's (BB) instructing to raise such spending.
Total spending by the banks dropped to Tk 461.42 crore in the January-June period of 2021 against Tk 516.97 crore spent in the first half of 2020.
Even though Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) disbursed a hefty Tk 118.13 crore during the period under consideration, overall spending by all banks dropped in the period as many banks were reluctant to increase CSR spending amid the Covid outbreak.
If IBBL's disbursement is excluded, overall disbursement of CSR funds by all other banks would decline to Tk 343.29 crore.
A Bangladesh Bank report showed CSR spending of only 19 banks increased year-on-year in the January-June period 2021 against a decline in spending by 35 banks while there was no record of CSR spending by 10 banks.
Amid the second wave of the Covid outbreak in the second half of March 2021, the government imposed stricter restrictions on movement from April which continued till August 10 with a number of breaks, bringing immense sufferings to marginal people.
In an attempt to ease the sufferings of people to some extent, the central bank in April asked all banks to allocate additional funds for corporate social responsibility spending for 2021 so that the poor and distressed people during the second wave could avail financial supports.
To carry out a special CSR programme, banks were asked to allocate an additional 1 per cent of their respective net profits for the year 2020, in addition to the existing CSR allocation for the year 2021.
Banks were then asked to implement the special CSR initiative by June 2021. The central bank, dissatisfied by the disbursements, in another circular issued in August 2021 extended the special CSR spending timeframe to September 2021.
Of the Tk 461.42 crore spent, banks spent the highest Tk 237.98 crore in the health sector, representing 51.58 per cent of their total spending. Besides, Tk 134.37 crore was spent on disaster management, Tk 23.18 crore on education and Tk 20.2 crore on infrastructure development.
On the other hand, CSR spending by non-bank financial institutions also declined to Tk 3.13 crore in the January-June period of 2021 against their spending of Tk 11.71 crore in the same period of the previous year.
In January-June 2021, only 13 Non-bank financial institutes (NBFI) spent money on CSR programmes whereas 25 NBFIs spent money for the purpose in the same period in the previous year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Power consumers increasing rapidly
Airlines fly high as August passenger traffic surges
US-Bangla Airlines to start Dhaka - Male flights in Nov
NRBC Bank wins BB Best Bank award
Banks mostly ignore BB order to raise CSR spending amid C-19
SJIBL distributed relief materials among the unemployed people
AB Bank Ltd President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal
ONE Bank inks deal with Labaid Cancer Hospital


Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft