Banks mostly ignore BB order to raise CSR spending amid C-19

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending of banks declined by 10.75 per cent or Tk 55.55 crore in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period of the previous year despite Bangladesh Bank's (BB) instructing to raise such spending.

Total spending by the banks dropped to Tk 461.42 crore in the January-June period of 2021 against Tk 516.97 crore spent in the first half of 2020.

Even though Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) disbursed a hefty Tk 118.13 crore during the period under consideration, overall spending by all banks dropped in the period as many banks were reluctant to increase CSR spending amid the Covid outbreak.

If IBBL's disbursement is excluded, overall disbursement of CSR funds by all other banks would decline to Tk 343.29 crore.

A Bangladesh Bank report showed CSR spending of only 19 banks increased year-on-year in the January-June period 2021 against a decline in spending by 35 banks while there was no record of CSR spending by 10 banks.

Amid the second wave of the Covid outbreak in the second half of March 2021, the government imposed stricter restrictions on movement from April which continued till August 10 with a number of breaks, bringing immense sufferings to marginal people.

In an attempt to ease the sufferings of people to some extent, the central bank in April asked all banks to allocate additional funds for corporate social responsibility spending for 2021 so that the poor and distressed people during the second wave could avail financial supports.

To carry out a special CSR programme, banks were asked to allocate an additional 1 per cent of their respective net profits for the year 2020, in addition to the existing CSR allocation for the year 2021.

Banks were then asked to implement the special CSR initiative by June 2021. The central bank, dissatisfied by the disbursements, in another circular issued in August 2021 extended the special CSR spending timeframe to September 2021.

Of the Tk 461.42 crore spent, banks spent the highest Tk 237.98 crore in the health sector, representing 51.58 per cent of their total spending. Besides, Tk 134.37 crore was spent on disaster management, Tk 23.18 crore on education and Tk 20.2 crore on infrastructure development.

On the other hand, CSR spending by non-bank financial institutions also declined to Tk 3.13 crore in the January-June period of 2021 against their spending of Tk 11.71 crore in the same period of the previous year.

In January-June 2021, only 13 Non-bank financial institutes (NBFI) spent money on CSR programmes whereas 25 NBFIs spent money for the purpose in the same period in the previous year.





