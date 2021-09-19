Video
Sunday, 19 September, 2021
SJIBL distributed relief materials among the unemployed people

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) distributed relief materials among the unemployed people at Kanthal Bilboka area, Trishal in Mymensingh District as part of the CSR activities recently. Trishal Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Matin Sarkar distributing relief materials among 550 families as Chief Guest.  SJIBL Chairman Md. Sanaullah Shahid presided over the programme. Mayor of Trishal Municipality ABM Anisuzzaman, Trishal UNO Mostafizur Rahman, local elites and bank officials also attended. As relief each family got 10 kg of rice, 02 kg of pulses, 01 liter of oil and 0.5 kg of salt.


