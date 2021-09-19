

ONE Bank inks deal with Labaid Cancer Hospital

Recently ONE Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center. Amitavo Bhattacharyaa, Head of Marketing of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center and Md. Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited, signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, says a press release.Under this Agreement, OBL Debit, Credit and Prepaid card holders with dependents will enjoy 15pc discount on all Pathological and Bio-chemistry investigations, up to 10pc on X-ray, CT Scan, MRI, Ultra-Sonogram, Endoscopy, ECG, Echo and ETT as OPD Services and 10pc discount on bed charges of admitted patients and bed charges of admitted Chemo day care patients as IPD Services round the year.Senior officials of both the organisations were also present in this occasion.