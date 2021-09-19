Video
NRB Bank appoints UCBIL, SEML as issue managers for IPO

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Desk 

NRB Bank appoints UCBIL, SEML as issue managers for IPO

NRB Bank appoints UCBIL, SEML as issue managers for IPO

NRB Bank Ltd appointed UCB Investment Ltd (UCBIL) and Shahjalal Equity Management Ltd (SEML) as the issue managers for the upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) and signed an agreement recently at its Head Office in Gulshan, says a press release.
Mamoon Mahmood Shah, Managing Director and CEO of NRB Bank Limited, TanzimAlamgir, Managing Director and CEO of UCB Investment Limited and Mohiuddin Mollah, Managing Director and CEO of Shahjalal Equity Management Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman, NRB Bank Limited.
Vice Chairmen of NRB Bank Limited, Tateyama Kabir and Mohammed Jamil Iqbal, Chairman of the Risk Management Committee of the Board of Shahjalal Bank Limited and Chief Advisor of Shahjalal Equity Management Limited Mohammed Younus, were present on the occasion.  
Other senior officials from concerned organizations were also present.


