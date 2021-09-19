Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US banking lobby groups oppose proposed tax reporting law

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Sept 18: The largest U.S. banking lobby groups banded together on Friday to make another push to kill a proposed bank account reporting law being drawn up as part of the congressional reconciliation package.
In a letter to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the lobby groups said the proposal would create "reputational challenges" for large financial services firms, increase the cost of tax preparations for Americans and small businesses, and create serious "financial privacy concerns".
"We urge members to oppose any efforts to advance this ill-advised new reporting regime," the groups said in the letter.
"While the stated goal of this vast data collection is to uncover tax dodging by the wealthy, this proposal is not remotely targeted to that purpose or that population."
The proposed domestic account reporting requirement in the $3.5 trillion House package is becoming an important issue for the banking industry, which is opposed to the tax reporting changes that are being pushed forward by the Democrats.
The new proposal will require financial services companies to track and submit inflows and outflows from every bank account above a minimum threshold of $600 during a year to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), including breakdowns for cash.
The proposal also opens up significant privacy concerns, which the lobbyists said would discourage taxpayers from participating in the financial services system and undermine efforts to include vulnerable populations and unbanked households.     -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Power consumers increasing rapidly
Airlines fly high as August passenger traffic surges
US-Bangla Airlines to start Dhaka - Male flights in Nov
NRBC Bank wins BB Best Bank award
Banks mostly ignore BB order to raise CSR spending amid C-19
SJIBL distributed relief materials among the unemployed people
AB Bank Ltd President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal
ONE Bank inks deal with Labaid Cancer Hospital


Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft