Tecno introduces new smartphone Spark 7

Premium smartphone brand 'TECNO' has recently introduced a robust, new 3GB variant of their Spark 7 smartphone in Bangladesh.

The new TECNO Spark 7 3GB variant is loaded with hosts of state-of-the-art features that include 64GB of internal storage, and a long-lasting 6,000mAh battery, in an effort to provide its users with a seamless entertainment & browsing experience.

Its 6.5? HD+ Dot Notch Screen ensures crystal-clear viewing experience even from a difficult angle. A sleek dimension of 164X76X9.5mm has given the device a smooth yet strong grip for the users, says a press release.

Both TECNO Spark 7 3GB and 4GB variants are available all over Bangladesh and priced at Tk. 11,490/- and Tk. 11,990/- respectively

Users can switch to their desired operator with ease given its dual Nano SIM options. The 3GB variant is also equipped with a 16 MP AI dual camera with Quad Flash and an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the front. This smartphone is available in 3 stylish colors: Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue & Spruce Green.

Prior to the 3GB variant, TECNO launched the Spark 7 4GB smartphone with a MediaTek Helio G70 Processor for gaming enthusiasts. Both versions are preloaded with features such as Face Unlock and eye-tracking autofocus as well as camera modes including Time-lapse, Smile-shot, Super Night Shot, Video Bokeh, and 2K recording.







