Sunday, 19 September, 2021
Vivo launches smartphone Y21 with Tk 10 lakh cashback offer

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has planned to launch the vivo millionaire activity in Bangladesh that gives users a chance to win exciting cash prizes worth 10 lac Taka for the first time in the history of smartphone industry at Bangladesh.
Also there will be available 2100 Taka cash back or certain vivo gift boxes. This activity will be applicable to all pre order and first-sales week customers who purchase Y21 in any vivo authorized outlets at the official price.
The campaign that began on Thursday last will conclude on September 27 next. The 10 Lac Taka lucky winner selections ceremony will be live broadcasted from vivo Bangladesh official Facebook page, says a press release.
On Thursday  vivo announced the launch of its latest Y series smartphone, vivo Y21, in Bangladesh. The smartphone arrives with a super slim body, encompassing a massive 5000mAh battery and 18W Fast Charge. The newly launched smartphone is ideal for users who are looking for a budget-friendly device with sufficient battery capacity, strong memory, and a trendy design.
Y21 is available in color hues of Metallic Blue and Diamond Glow. It will be open for pre-booking in Bangladesh from September 16, 2021. And will be available for sale from September 21, 2021, across all retail channels and via e-commerce site named pickaboo.com ; othoba.com and G&G priced at 14990 BDT.
The Y21 flaunts an 8.00mm super-slim body equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick and easy unlocking/access. The all-new Y21 has a superior design, is more compact and is more comfortable to hold being 0.4mm thinner and 10g lighter than its predecessor. The middle frame of the device is highlighted by the arc and the corners appear to be at a right angle, giving it a professional appearance. The stylish build also features a 6.51" Display for a supreme viewing experience.
The Y21 features a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charge via its Type-C charging port. Furthermore, the device showcases 4GB + 1GB 2nd Generation Extended RAM that eliminates system lags and ensures smooth functioning of background apps. The Y21 also boasts a massive 64GB ROM along and allows up to 1TB of memory expansion (to be purchased separately) for users to store large files permanently.
vivo Y21 comes a 13 MP main camera on the rear for effortless photography in multiple scenarios. The rear camera set-up is equipped with a 2MP macro camera lens that draws a focus as close as 4cm to capture the minute gems hidden in our surroundings. The 13MP rear camera also features Bokeh scenarios for creative and stunning shots. The 8 MP front camera uses the natural face beauty algorithm in the portrait mode feature produces clear selfies anytime. The portrait mode is also equipped with a Pose Guide that helps users with a variety of fun selfie poses.




