Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:56 AM
163 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

As many as 163 more people were diagnosed with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 140 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 23 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics,
a total of 15,228 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 17.
Among them, a total of 13,980 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,191.
Of them, 988 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 203 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 57 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August and 11 in September.
Among the deaths, 53 have died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram division, one each in Rajshahi and Khulna division.
Among 15,065 infected, a total of 4,872 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.






« PreviousNext »

