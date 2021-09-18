Employees unpaid but Evaly boss couple got Tk 10 lakh a month

Although many employees of e-commerce platform Evaly have remained deprived of dues since June this year, its Chief Executive Officer Md Russel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, chairman of the organization, continued to receive monthly salary of Tk 5 lakh each.

They also use two expensive cars (Range Rover and Audi) at the expense of the company.

Besides, the company has 25 to 30 vehicles.

During separate interrogation by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Russel and his wife Shamima Nasrin said that they have land worth several crore taka and other assets.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of the RAB's legal and media wing, told these at a press conference at the RAB headquarters in the capital's Kurmitola on Friday noon.

"In addition to Evaly, Russel has several other business platforms including e-food, e-book and e-market. Evaly's business began with a small investment of its own. His business strategy was to withdraw huge sums of money from manufacturers and customer chains or networks. He used to lure the

general public with huge discount and cash back offers," the RAB official said.

"According to the information revealed during interrogation, the number of subscribers of Evaly is more than 44 lakh. He has got so many customers in a short time through various tempting offers. Evaly's various enticing offers are the Cyclone offer (selling products at half the market price), Cash back offer (50% to 150% of the prices), Earthquake offer, priority store, cash on delivery etc.

"Besides, there were huge offers during different festivals, such as Baishakhi and Eid offers. Moreover, there are T-10, 7, 5 and 3 offers. In this way, ordinary people were tempted," the official said.





