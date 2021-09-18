PM off to US to join 76th UNGA

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka Friday morning for New York, USA via Helsinki to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines departed the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Dhaka for Helsinki carrying the premier and her entourage members around 9:23am today," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel

Haque ,State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali,Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam,Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus and other senior civil and military officials saw the Prime Minister off at the airport.

This is the premier's maiden foreign tour after one and a half years since she visited Italy in February, 2020. BSS





