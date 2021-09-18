Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 deaths decline, infections rise

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 38 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday.
The death toll now stands at 27,147. Some 1,907 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,540,110. On Thursday the number of infections was 1862.
Besides, 2,919 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.20 percent taking the total number of recovery to 1,497,009, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 6.41 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 16.40 percent and the death rate at 1.76 percent.
In the past 24 hours, 806 labs across the country tested 29,756 samples.
Among the deaths, 17 died in Dhaka division, eight in Khulna, seven in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, two in Rangpur and one died in Mymensingh division.
Among the 38 deceased, 13 were men and 25 were women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,474 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,673 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.68
million lives and infected more than 227.92 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 204.6 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rich nations make ‘disappointing’ progress in climate finance: OECD
Lighting of Mangal Pradip at Natun Palpara Satsanga Temple in Narayanganj
163 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs
China, Russia urge Taliban to keep security promises
Employees unpaid but Evaly boss couple got Tk 10 lakh a month
Work-related accidents, illnesses kill nearly 2m each year: UN
World on ‘catastrophic’ path to 2.7C warming: UN chief
Vaccination problems may vex UN General Assembly gathering


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated
Bangladesh moved off UK red list
30 bombs recovered in Jashore
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
4 of a family electrocuted at Sonaimuri
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag
DUJ concerned over BB move seeking journalists' bank details
Bruzon replaces Jamie ahead of three upcoming events
Hasina places six proposals to make world more liveable
Two bodies wash ashore in Cox's Bazar
Most Read News
Challenges facing the Taliban today
Progress of school banking during C-19
BBS to provide quarterly GDP growth data
New curriculum and quality education
PM asks MPs to probe how many people Zia killed in jail
SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
UGC launches weblink for univ students registration
51 die of C-19, 1,862 infected in 24 hours
1.5 C warming limit ‘impossible’: UN
Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft