C-19 deaths decline, infections rise

The country witnessed 38 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday.

The death toll now stands at 27,147. Some 1,907 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,540,110. On Thursday the number of infections was 1862.

Besides, 2,919 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.20 percent taking the total number of recovery to 1,497,009, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 6.41 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 16.40 percent and the death rate at 1.76 percent.

In the past 24 hours, 806 labs across the country tested 29,756 samples.

Among the deaths, 17 died in Dhaka division, eight in Khulna, seven in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, two in Rangpur and one died in Mymensingh division.

Among the 38 deceased, 13 were men and 25 were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,474 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,673 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.68

million lives and infected more than 227.92 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 204.6 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







