Evaly CEO, chairman put on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court on Friday placed controversial e-commerce platform Evaly's CEO Mohammad Russel and its chairman Shamima Nasrin on a three-day remand in a case filed over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order after Wahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Gulshan Police Station, also investigating officer of the case produced them before the court seeking 10-day remand.

The court also denied their bail petition filed by their lawyer Moniruzzaman Liton.

RAB arrested Mohammad Russel and his wife Shamima Nasrin on Thursday.

A team from the elite force detained the couple during a raid at their Mohammadpur residence in the capital.

Later, they were taken to RAB headquarters.

Meanwhile, they were handed over to Gulshan police on Friday after RAB's briefing.

A customer named Arif Baker had filed the case against them with Gulshan Police Station for not delivering him products despite taking advance payment.

In the meantime, a Dhaka court asked police to submit the investigation report of the case by 16 October.

Earlier, fraud cases were filed against them with Sirajganj court, according to the Police Bureau of Investigation.









