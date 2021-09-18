Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Evaly CEO, chairman put on 3-day remand

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Friday placed controversial e-commerce platform Evaly's CEO Mohammad Russel and its chairman Shamima Nasrin on a three-day remand in a case filed over allegations of embezzling customers' money.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order after Wahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Gulshan Police Station, also investigating officer of the case produced them before the court seeking 10-day remand.
The court also denied their bail petition filed by their lawyer Moniruzzaman Liton.
RAB arrested Mohammad Russel and his wife Shamima Nasrin on Thursday.
A team from the elite force detained the couple during a raid at their Mohammadpur residence in the capital.
Later, they were taken to RAB headquarters.
Meanwhile, they were handed over to Gulshan police on Friday after RAB's briefing.
A customer named Arif Baker had filed the case against them with Gulshan Police Station for not delivering him products despite taking advance payment.
In the meantime, a Dhaka court asked police to submit the investigation report of the case by 16 October.
Earlier, fraud cases were filed against them with Sirajganj court, according to the Police Bureau of Investigation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rich nations make ‘disappointing’ progress in climate finance: OECD
Lighting of Mangal Pradip at Natun Palpara Satsanga Temple in Narayanganj
163 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs
China, Russia urge Taliban to keep security promises
Employees unpaid but Evaly boss couple got Tk 10 lakh a month
Work-related accidents, illnesses kill nearly 2m each year: UN
World on ‘catastrophic’ path to 2.7C warming: UN chief
Vaccination problems may vex UN General Assembly gathering


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated
Bangladesh moved off UK red list
30 bombs recovered in Jashore
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
4 of a family electrocuted at Sonaimuri
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag
DUJ concerned over BB move seeking journalists' bank details
Bruzon replaces Jamie ahead of three upcoming events
Hasina places six proposals to make world more liveable
Two bodies wash ashore in Cox's Bazar
Most Read News
Challenges facing the Taliban today
Progress of school banking during C-19
BBS to provide quarterly GDP growth data
New curriculum and quality education
PM asks MPs to probe how many people Zia killed in jail
SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
UGC launches weblink for univ students registration
51 die of C-19, 1,862 infected in 24 hours
1.5 C warming limit ‘impossible’: UN
Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft