Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:55 AM
Home Miscellaneous

Painting award giving ceremony of AL today

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

 A painting award giving ceremony of Awami League forest and environment affairs sub-committee will be held at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib auditorium of National Museum in the city today.
 AL presidium member and former agriculture minister Matia Chowdhury will be present as the chief guest and AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif will be present as special guest.
 AL advisory council member and sub-committee's chairman Professor Dr Khandaker Bazlul Haque will preside over the function.



