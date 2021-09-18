Help judges acquire skill in info technology: President

President M Abdul Hamid has asked the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission (BJSC) to take necessary steps to help judges acquire skills in information technology along with their appointments.

The President came up with the directive while BJSC Chairman Justice Hasan Fayez Siddiqui presented the Commission's Annual Report-2020 to the President at Bangabhaban on Thursday evening.

Although the judicial process has already been initiated virtually, it is necessary to increase its scope considering the situation, the President said.







