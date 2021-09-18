BNP's three-day meeting to strengthen party: Fakhrul

The three-day discussion at the party meetings will play an important role in strengthening the organizational structure of the BNP, said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Standing Committee Members of the party think that organizing such a discussion meeting after two and a half years was an achievement.

In this regard, BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir told the Daily Observer that meeting is part of the normal routine of a political party. But this meeting took place two and a half years later."

Here all-level leaders of the party have given important advice to mobilize our movement. Our next working plan will be made after discussions," he added.

"The successful arrangement of this kind of meeting is the achievement of our three days discussion programme," Fakhrul Islam also added.

According to BNP sources, leaders at all levels have agreed to create national consensus to wage movement and ensure free and fair national elections under a neutral government.

However, the grassroots leaders want to form a movement soon, but the leaders of the standing committee are eager to wait for the opportunity to come.

At the meeting, most of the leaders agreed to expand the number of the 20-party alliance and the Jatiya Oikyafront.

Regarding this BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana said to the reporter, "After a long time we were able to come together and discuss about our national politics. It was a great achievement for us. Through this we are able to discuss and can provide our opinion to our acting chairperson directly. I think our party politics will gain momentum through this three-day discussion meeting."

About the anti-government movement, Rumeen Farhana said, "In politics, first comes the organization and then the movement. In our discussion, there were more views on strengthening party's organizational structure than the movement," she added.

According to a BNP source, the party does not want to be defeated anymore. So after creating the atmosphere of the movement they will very carefully launch the movement to overthrow the government.

Therefore, grassroots leaders have been advised not to be arrested unnecessarily.

Talking to leaders at different levels who attended the meeting, it was learned that the three-day meeting was called for the formation of full-fledged committees of front organizations.

BNP has 11 affiliated organizations. Among them, the committees of Jatiyatabadi Swecchasebak Dal, Muktijoddha Dal, Chhatra Dal, Mohila Dal, Ulema Dal and Matsyajibi Dal have expired.

The deadline set by the convening committee to dissolve the Ulama Dal, the Tanti Dal and the Matsyajibi Dal has also expired.

The committee of the Sramik Dal has expired.

The term of the Chhatra Dal ends on September 18. They could not give the full committee even in their scheduled term.

The top leadership of the party convened the meeting to review the party's strategy and the state of the organization ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.





