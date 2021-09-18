Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

IU asks students to register for vaccine by Sep 27

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia has asked its students to complete their registration for getting the Covid-19 vaccine by September 27.
A press release, signed by IU information, publication and public relations office deputy registrar M Shahed Hasan, was issued in this regard on Friday.
All teachers, students, officials and employees of the Islamic University have been asked to complete the registration for vaccination by September 27.
The students who do not have national identity (NID) card will be able to register using birth registration certificate on the web link provided by the Bangladesh University Grants Commission.
Teachers, students, officers and employees who have NID cards with them and they have not yet registered for vaccination are also being asked to register on the security app on an emergency basis within the same period to ensure vaccination.
On September 14, the university authorities decided to reopen the university after September 27 ensuring hundred percent Covid-19 vaccination of all students of the university.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
IU asks students to register for vaccine by Sep 27
Over 139m people hit by climate crisis, C-19: IFRC analysis
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
78 held for selling drugs in city
57 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
BD delegates attends 14th admin heads meeting of APSCO


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated
Bangladesh moved off UK red list
30 bombs recovered in Jashore
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
4 of a family electrocuted at Sonaimuri
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag
DUJ concerned over BB move seeking journalists' bank details
Bruzon replaces Jamie ahead of three upcoming events
Hasina places six proposals to make world more liveable
Two bodies wash ashore in Cox's Bazar
Most Read News
Challenges facing the Taliban today
Progress of school banking during C-19
BBS to provide quarterly GDP growth data
New curriculum and quality education
PM asks MPs to probe how many people Zia killed in jail
SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
UGC launches weblink for univ students registration
51 die of C-19, 1,862 infected in 24 hours
1.5 C warming limit ‘impossible’: UN
Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft