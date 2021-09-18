Video
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 17: A total of three lakh 25 thousand and 120 doses of Coronavirus vaccines of Synoform and Moderna reached here on Friday morning.
Divisional health director Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir and Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi received covered fridges containing the vaccines around 6:30am.
Dr Rabbi said the vaccines were kept in the EPI stores of the Civil Surgeon's Office.


