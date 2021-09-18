78 held for selling drugs in city

Members of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 78 people on the charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city.

In separate anti-drug operations of DMP, police arrested drug paddlers and abusers and seized banned and illegal drugs from the city's various areas, said a DMP statement on Friday. Police raided different areas under various police stations from 6 am on September 16, 2021 to 6 am on Friday and detained 78 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession, it added. -BSS









