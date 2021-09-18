Can government avoid liability for e-commerce fraud?

Dear Sir



E-commerce companies have become quite vocal and running their activities since 2015. It was widely campaigning to sell products at half or two-thirds the price to draw the attention of the customers. As a medium, they have used the country's leading print and electronic media, well known Super Stars as brand ambassador and reputed institution like Bangladesh Cricket Board. Sometimes they have received honorary medals from government ministers.



By observing these activities, it is very natural and reasonable for the common people of the country to invest in e-commerce sites in the hope of making a little more profit. But being unable to return the goods or money with thousands of crores of taka from the customers, the fraudulent tactics have turned into a state of disappearance. Now the question is, did the concerned ministry of the government, the intelligence agencies and the law enforcement agencies not know the table of these frauds living independently at the tip of the government's nose? Why no action has been taken for so many years?



The government cannot avoid delivering proper answers or solutions to these questions. Therefore, I demand the government to immediately investigate such frauds and take necessary action for returning the money invested by the people.



Tanvir Ahmed Rasel

Student, Comilla University