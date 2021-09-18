

Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories



The wild and mysterious nature usher the spring of life. A child is part of it. Environmentalists proclaim, Children get sensory stimulation from nature and can create companion and communion with it in their way. Nature is as sensitive as a child. I spent my childhood in touch with Mother Nature and can think of her impact on me as she used to cheer me up, uplift me, and help me connect with the universe. The trees, sun, moon, cows, goats, paddy fields, ponds, and rivers were my constant companions then, and I used to fuse with them in my delight and sorrow. Life was so wild and free-flowing before. However, by brooding over nature, a sense of philosophy brewed in me



For Rabindranath, school was a box and a killing machine of the human spirit. Being confined in his studies at home and school, he could not endure this torture. A poetic soul like him always craved the touch of innocent, mystic, and wily and wild nature. At tender age- looking through the windows and roaming around the terrace of the Jorashanko Tagore Bari-the would-be poet used to colour his imagination and thoughts on nature. The beautiful and fascinating calm and the wide-open sky-looked upon from the roof- gave him the enigmatic sense of freedom.



His autobiography "My Reminiscences" delineates all his 'companionship with the trees' that used to offer him a deep 'sense of music' in crafting poetry and distinct literary voice. At the age of twelve, he wandered with his father along the beautiful countryside of India which created a lasting effect and wonder on his creative mind and soul. Yet, long later, his journey by the Padma and his stay in North Bengal of then East Bengal showered him with all the insights and ingredients of his creative writings.



For example, his short stories- "Chuti", "Bolai", "Atithi", "Suva", and "Postmaster"- are notable specimens to study the relationship between Nature and children. Through these stories, Rabi Tagore has drawn a friendly albeit intricate spiritual relationship of men with Nature. Besides the innate and inherent relationship with Mother Nature has an insurmountable effect on the youthful protagonists of his stories. In most cases, the protagonists of Tagore's short stories resemble the childhood and adolescent life of the writer himself.



We can easily associate the joys and pains of the characters with that of our Rabi Tagore. Nonetheless, the beautiful natural landscape he depicts is remarkable and foreshadows a humble and benign representation of 19th century Bengal.



In the story "Chuti", Phatik Chakraborty comes to Calcutta with his uncle (mama) from his village by leaving his mother, younger brother Makhon, and a host of comrades. Gradually, he became fed up with the oppressive city life and enquired his uncle, "Mama, when will I go home to my mother?" Mother is his home, his love, and his abode- the village it is, the Mother Nature.



"Bolai", likewise, tells the heart-rending story of relationship of a young lad with nature and mother (kakima). I wonder how beautifully--though having a profound tragic undertone--Tagore tells my childhood story. Once my young Nayantara plant was also uprooted by strangers, and I felt almost dead then. In "Atithi," the majestic and sublime description of the scenic boat journey manifests and outlines all the awe-inspiring and serene beauties of surrounding nature. "Postmaster" is a unique story of love and attachment.



These stories remind me to ruminate and wonder about my pet cat and dog. I left them while leaving my village at the age of ten. Like Tagore's characters, I did not want to leave them either. They even somehow managed to come to the launch ghat on my way to Dhaka. My wonder! I saw them even crying. I cannot imagine pets crying out of love for their caregivers.



But I had to sever my tie with them by embracing frustrating city life. The city did not accept me with a good vibe and a warm heart. I badly missed my village and the unpretentious companions. Till now, I feel unmatched in this self-cantered, selfish, and chaotic city. I crave a wide-open sky and vast playground but in vain. The village nature was once my everyday playmate, caregiver, and nurse as she was to the Tagore's characters.



Rabindranath Tagore is a magician. He understood the true pulse of nature and young people. His sense and sensibility in understanding human nature areimmense. He is not only a nature poet but a psychologist too. He urges people 'to stand out in the open' and thus understand the 'music of the universe.' His stories help me connect with my childhood, and my sweet memories become the source of delight in my hard times. My specific remembrance of the precious memories of my childhood in this Covid pandemic heals me a lot, and credit goes to Tagore as I revisited his stories.



Lastly, I can proclaim: 'Loving nature means loving ourselves and our existence.'

The writer is a contributor and teacher of English Literature







