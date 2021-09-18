

Rising trend of divorce



Marital relation has been one of the most important relations since the development of civilization. In Bangladesh marital bondages breakdown with an alarming rate and the rising trend of divorce is exposed as a great menace. According to the sources of 2019, only in Dhaka city at least 50,000 divorce applications were filed in the past six years. It was claimed from the figure that one divorce application was filed every hour.



The sources also revealed that in the race ofdivorce women were found ahead of men. More than 70 per cent divorce petitions were filed by the women. Recently, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has revealed that over the last seven years divorce rate has increased by 34 per cent.Not only that, the recent estimate shows that only in the capital city, every day more than 39 divorces are taking place.



However, once it was thought that people of western countries cannot continue their marital relation for long but in the present days, breaking up marriage is a common phenomenon in many countries. Bangladesh is not the exception as people are enduring the coolness in their relation every day.

In the past,marriages would break down for some unavoidable cases. In many cases there were some logical grounds behind the separation between husband and wife. But how far the logical issues exist in these days behind the separation? Research findings show that even over a trifling issue every day many men and women are breaking their marital relation across the country. The context is also opposite as once breaking down marital relation was common amid uneducated people but in these days it is more pervasive amid the educated people.





The causes of divorce are many. In most cases marital conflict is the major reason. The other factors as stated by women in their divorce petition filed are ill-behavior, extramarital affairs, torture for dowry, drug addiction, impotence and many more. Contrarily, men raise some specific objections against their spouses in their divorce petition files such as disobeying Islamic rule, disobedience to husband, indifference to the family, infertility, and so on.

Again, in many cases social media addiction of spouses has accelerated the divorce menace. Evidently, many marital conflicts occur due to the social media addiction of the spouses. Things get tougher when we see that the people are prioritizing the virtual relation more than the real life relation.



The real scenario in the city is more frustrating, despite sharing the same roof husband and wife have a little time to talk to each other. Even it is not unusual if you notice that the couples sitting face to face at a restaurant arebusy with their smart phones on virtual arrangement.



In the name of modernity many have forgot how to socialize amid the real life situation. Research shows that smart phone addiction has accelerated the real life problem between husband and wife which leads to breaking down marital relation.

There grows a culture of disrespect, carelessness, distrust and many more complexities among the couples. Neither husband nor wife is in a compromising mood, rather they want to exercise power over each other which deepens the marital conflicts.

Obviously, divorcing cannot be a wise solution in most cases, rather it defames the doers. But it is true that in some cases, manyspouses have no other alternatives left except choosing their separate paths.In the male dominated society, the women are defamed more for the separation.

However, in the aristocratic society divorce is not a social stigma, rather many feel proud to give their single identity after being separation. To some in the society marriage and divorce are like buying a product from a grocery. In this regard, some may opine that this is the influence of western culture but in my opinion,lack of values and commitment is the reason.



It is no denial that these days women empowerment has brought significant changes. Many women have come out of their traditional cocoons and entered the outside workforce along with the male counterparts. In many cases they have not only proved their worth but also have established their economic independence.



Studies reveal that women with financial inclusion in many cases initiate to break down the unhappy marital relation. But the women with no financial inclusion find no ways except enduring the sufferings in theirin-laws' houses. It is true that women have earned decision- making power with their economic identity that may be one of their reasons to say 'no to an unhappy conjugal life'.

However, spouses may be relieved of their unhappy conjugal life through permanent separation but things are more tragic for their offspring. The separation of father and mother victimizes their children so profoundly. The children of the divorced family are very unfortunate. At the very onset of their life they are deprived of their parental love and care which has no replacement in the whole world.



On top of that, more often we see that couples try to win the case over one another to own the children through the court trials. However, it makes a debate for every divorce whether husband or wife bears the brunt but it is crystal clear that their children are the worst sufferers. So, it is very imperative to address the matter more wisely away from the psychological mind-set up of divorce as it brings nothing but a disaster for the family.

The writer is a teacher at Prime University and aa research scholar at the IBS









