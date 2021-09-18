Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Khulna, Madaripur and Kurigram, in two days.

KHULNA: A young man has been murdered in Labanchara Police Station (PS) area in the city on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shamim, 20, son of Md Mujibur Rahman, a resident in Darogar Bhite Shantinagar area in Khulna. He was the manager of an easy-bike garage at Mohammad Nagar area under Labanchara PS.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the garage and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Labanchara PS Samir Kumer Sarker said police assumed that miscreants might have strangled Shamim and left his body there sometime at night.

The reason behind the murder could not be known immediately, the OC added.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A minor child was murdered by his aunty and her daughter in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kutub Uddin, 2, son of Ismail Bepari of Banglabazar area under Kathalbari Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the deceased's aunty Nargis Akhter along with her one son and one daughter lived in her father's house in Jajira area of Shariatpur after death of her husband Abul Hossain Bepari.

She often accused the members of her in-laws' house for Abul Hossain's death.

There had also been a land dispute in between Nargis Akhter and her in-laws.

However, Nargis along with her daughter Hafsa Akhter, 14, came to Banglabazar area to visit her in-laws' house. They, later, abducted the minor son of her brother-in-law on Wednesday.

Later, Ismail Bepari lodged a general diary with Shibchar PS.

Following this, police arrested Nargis and Hafsa.

They, later, confessed of killing the child, and dumped the body inside an under-construction toilet of their house in Jajira.

On information, police recovered the body of the child from there at dawn on Friday.

Shibchar PS OC Md Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the murder might have been taken place as a revenge of Abul Hossain's death.

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was beaten to death over land dispute in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Amzad Hossain, 55, was the son of late Abdur Rashid, a resident of Natunbandar Village under Sadar Union in the upazila. He was the driver of an auto-rickshaw.

Local sources said Amzad Hossain and one Madhu Mia of the area had been at loggerheads over land for long.

The deceased's wife Jinara Khatun said Amzad has been locked into an altercation with Madhu Mia following cutting branches of a mango tree at a land owned by him in the morning.

At one stage, Madhu Mia along with four to people attacked on Amzad, and started beating him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have arrested accused Madhu Mia in this connection.

Rowmari PS OC Montaser Billah confirmed the incident.