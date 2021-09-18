Bailey bridge collapses in Barishal



The collapsed bailey bridge in Babuganj Upazila. photo: observer

A truck laden with stones fell into a canal. The communication between Barisal and Banaripara-Swarupkathi has been disrupted. Thousands of passengers got stuck on two roads of Barishal-Swrupkati Highway.

Hundreds of vehicles got stranded on both sides of the bridge. No casualty was reported.

The incident took place at 6:30am when the stone-loaded truck was crossing the bridge. Truck driver and helper managed to survive by swimming.

Eye witness Mannan Hawladar said, the truck carrying stones was heading towards Banaripara from Barisal; while crossing the bridge, it broke the bridge and fell into the canal.

Airport Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamlesh Chandra Haldar said, the traffic was halted after the collapse of the bridge.

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, superintended engineer of RHD (Road & Highway Department)- Barshal, said, a concrete bridge is being built next to the bailey bridge.

The bridge contractor has been asked to repair the broken bridge immediately, he added.











