Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:53 AM
Bailey bridge collapses in Barishal

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

The collapsed bailey bridge in Babuganj Upazila. photo: observer

BARISHAL, Sept 17:  The bailey bridge of Barishal-Swarupkathi Road in Madhabpasha area in Babuganj Upazila of the district collapsed on Wednesday noon.
A truck laden with stones fell into a canal. The communication between Barisal and Banaripara-Swarupkathi has been disrupted. Thousands of passengers got stuck on two roads of Barishal-Swrupkati Highway.
 Hundreds of vehicles got stranded on both sides of the bridge. No casualty was reported.
The incident took place at 6:30am when the stone-loaded truck was crossing the bridge. Truck driver and helper managed to survive by swimming.
Eye witness Mannan Hawladar said, the truck carrying stones was heading towards Banaripara from Barisal; while crossing the bridge, it broke the bridge and fell into the canal.
Airport Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamlesh Chandra Haldar said, the traffic was halted after the collapse of the bridge.
Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, superintended engineer of RHD (Road & Highway Department)- Barshal, said, a concrete bridge is being built next to the bailey bridge.
The bridge contractor has been asked to repair the broken bridge immediately, he added.


