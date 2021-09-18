Video
Saturday, 18 September, 2021
Countryside

Obituary

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Md Mojibur Rahman
PANCHAGARH: Panchagarh Government Women College's Acting Principal Md Mojibur Rahman died on Wednesday night. He was 58.
Mojibur Rahman breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital at night.
He was laid to rest at his family graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza held at 3:30pm on Wednesday.
Various organisations including Panchagarh Press Club have expressed deep sorrow at the death of Mojibur Rahman and extended their condolences to the bereaved family   members.
Chayon Chanda
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Chayon Chanda, a twelfth grader at Kaliganj Government Sramik College, died at his residence in the upazila at dawn on Wednesday. He was 18.
He had been suffering from kidney disease for long.


