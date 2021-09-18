Two found dead in two dists

Two young men have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Brahmanbaria, on Thursday.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: The body of an SSC candidate was recovered from the Jhenai River in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon after 26 hours of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Hasan, 15, son of Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Ghonarpara Village under Sarishabari Municipality. He was an SSC candidate from RDM Pilot High School in the area.

The deceased's mother Rasheda Begum said Rakib was an epilepsy patient.

However, he went missing in the river at around 2pm on Wednesday while bathing in it.

Being informed, a team of divers from Mymensingh Fire Service Station rushed in and conducted a search drive from 8am till 3pm on Thursday, but could not be able to find him.

Later, locals spotted his floating body in the river at around 4:30pm and recovered it.

Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Majid confirmed the incident.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a young man from the roof of a shop in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Mia, 30, son of Fayez Mia, a resident of Ramchandrapur Village under Champaknagar Union in the upazila. He was a wheelbarrow driver by profession.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at the roof of a shop, named Kabir Enterprise, in Champaknagar Bazar at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Bijoynagar PS Mirza Md Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.





