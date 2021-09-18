Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two dists

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondents

Two young men have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Brahmanbaria, on Thursday.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: The body of an SSC candidate was recovered from the Jhenai River in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon after 26 hours of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Rakib Hasan, 15, son of Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Ghonarpara Village under Sarishabari Municipality. He was an SSC candidate from RDM Pilot High School in the area.
The deceased's mother Rasheda Begum said Rakib was an epilepsy patient.
However, he went missing in the river at around 2pm on Wednesday while bathing in it.
Being informed, a team of divers from Mymensingh Fire Service Station rushed in and conducted a search drive from 8am till 3pm on Thursday, but could not be able to find him.
Later, locals spotted his floating body in the river at around 4:30pm and recovered it.
Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Majid confirmed the incident.
BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA:  Police recovered the body of a young man from the roof of a shop in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Kamal Mia, 30, son of Fayez Mia, a resident of Ramchandrapur Village under Champaknagar Union in the upazila. He was a wheelbarrow driver by profession.
 Police sources said locals spotted the body at the roof of a shop, named Kabir Enterprise, in Champaknagar Bazar at around 10am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Bijoynagar PS Mirza Md Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three murdered in three districts
Bailey bridge collapses in Barishal
Obituary
Two found dead in two dists
Seven nabbed with drugs in four dists
Covid-19: Seven more people die, 40 more infected in 8 dists
300 poor students leave school education in Meherpur
Three electrocuted in two districts


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated
Bangladesh moved off UK red list
30 bombs recovered in Jashore
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
4 of a family electrocuted at Sonaimuri
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag
DUJ concerned over BB move seeking journalists' bank details
Bruzon replaces Jamie ahead of three upcoming events
Hasina places six proposals to make world more liveable
Two bodies wash ashore in Cox's Bazar
Most Read News
Challenges facing the Taliban today
Progress of school banking during C-19
BBS to provide quarterly GDP growth data
New curriculum and quality education
PM asks MPs to probe how many people Zia killed in jail
SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
UGC launches weblink for univ students registration
51 die of C-19, 1,862 infected in 24 hours
1.5 C warming limit ‘impossible’: UN
Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft