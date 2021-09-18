Seven nabbed with drugs in four dists

Seven people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Natore, Moulvibazar, Dinajpur and Rajshahi, in four days.

NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three drug peddlers along with 32.4 kilograms of hemp from Purba Haguriastha area in Sadar Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.

The arrested persons are Rana, 19, Shah Alam, 31, and Alamin Hossain, 19, residents of Gondimari Village under Hatibandha Police Station (PS) in Lalmonirhat District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp in Rajshahi conducted a drive in Purba Haguriastha area at around 5:30am and arrested them red-handed while they were transporting the hemp to Rajshahi through an ambulance.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against them with Natore Sadar PS in this connection.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with drugs in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Abdul Ahad Fanu, 40, a resident of the upazila.

District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Badiuzzaman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Chatlapur Road in Shamsernagar area at night and arrested Abdul Ahad Fanu.

DB police members also recovered two bottles of phensedyl and hemp from his possession during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Kamalganj PS in this connection, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: Police detained a man along with eight hemp plants in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The detained person is Mir Shahid, 48, a resident of Chakchaka Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information about cultivating hemp at the village, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there at night and detained Shahid along with the hemp plants weighing 20 kgs.

However, the arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday following a court order.

Hakimpur PS Inspector (Investigation) Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: RAB members arrested two drug peddlers along with 760 grams of heroin from Uzanpara area in Godagari Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The arrested persons are Ismail Hossain, 17 and Morsalin, 15, residents of Jambaria Village under Bholahat PS in Chapainawabganj District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Uzanpara area of Godagari Upazila at around 2pm and arrested Ismail and Morsalin with the heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against them with Godagari PS in this connection.





