Covid-19: Seven more people die, 40 more infected in 8 dists

Seven more people died of and 40 more have been infected with the coronavirus in eight districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi and Bogura districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Five people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said three people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, and one from Natore and Naogaon districts each.

Some 113 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Some 13 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 21,355 here.

Meanwhile, no death cases were reported in the district in the last 24 hours.

The total fatality cases from the virus stand at 678 in the district.

Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Friday.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 285 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 13 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 4.56 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, all of them are residents of Sadar Upazila.

However, some 29 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,605 in the district.

Currently, some 37 patients are now undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 47 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, four at TMSS Medical College Hospital and another at an upazila health complex in the district.

BARISHAL: Two more people died of the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

Both of them were women and found positive for the virus.

Of the deceased, one was from Sadar Upazila in Barishal District and another from Lalmohan Upazila in Bhola.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 676 here.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 229 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 83 in Pirojpur, 91 in Bhola, 107 in Patuakhali, 97 in Barguna and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 27 more people have contracted the virus in the six districts here in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 44,709 in the division.

A total of 551 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 27 people found positive for the virus here.

Of the newly infected people, 10 are in Barishal including five in the city, eight in Pirojpur, four in Bhola, two in Patuakhali and Jhalokati each, and one in Barguna districts.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 18,144 in Barishal including 10,362 in the city, 5,233 in Pirojpur, 6,758 in Bhola, 6,161 in Patuakhali, 4,591 in Jhalokati and 3,822 in Barguna districts.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 21.64 per cent while death rate 1.51 per cent.

However, some 117 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 41,698 in the division with the recovery rate of 93.27 per cent.





