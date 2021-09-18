Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

300 poor students leave school education in Meherpur

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
MR Alam

The photo taken recently shows Bakkar, a dropout student, driving an engine-run van in Gangni Upazila. photo: observer

The photo taken recently shows Bakkar, a dropout student, driving an engine-run van in Gangni Upazila. photo: observer

MEHERPUR, Sept 17: Salam and Saber, sons of Rabiul of Kodalkati Village in Gangni Upazila of the district, were students of Class V in a local primary school. They got dropped out of school and started earning. They are working in a lathe workshop.
Their present goal is to ensure food for their family by working from morning to night. Now they don't have any bothering about going to school. They have been forced to work as there is no source of income in the family. Like them many have taken up the charge of their families.
According to field sources, about 300 students have left their school education in the district during the corona pandemic situation.
Many dropout students were found driving rickshaw, and many are working in motor garages and mills; and some have been engaged in agricultural work.
Some girl students have left books and got married. But authorities said, effort will be taken to bring dropout students back to school.
There are 308 primary schools, 188 secondary schools and 120 kindergartens, 25 madrasas and 15 colleges in the district, having at least two lakh students.
During closing time to check corona infection, many students from low-income families went to earning woks. The challenge now is to get these growing students returning to schools.
Mohsin Ali of Kunjanagar Village in the upazila said, his grandson Bakkar, a student of Class VIII, started driving an engine-driven van; he is earning Tk 300 to 400 per day.
Being greedy for money, he no longer wants to go to school, he added.
Housewife Manjura said, her husband married another girl, and there was hardship in the family; Sajib, a ninth grader, was forced to work in agriculture.
Gangni Upazila's Assistant Education Officer Sajahan Reza said, there was no communication with students and parents during the closing time.
It is difficult to say what the condition of the students is, he added.
All the students who will be absent to be monitored, and effort will be made to get back to schools, he added.
Gangni Upazila's Secondary Education Officer Mir Habibul Bashar said, it is no denying that corona crisis had taken a toll on low-income families; to protect their families, students have become pillars of earning; many have put their daughters in the throes of early marriage.
 In every educational institution, the number of dropout students during corona has increased, he observed.
But statistics are not available in schools, and education offices of secondary level, he further said.
Now schools are open, and information regarding dropout can be known in a few days, he maintained.
It may be mentioned here that a survey was conducted through the Upazila Primary Education Office to determine the actual number of dropout students in the district as directed by Director General of Non-Formal Education Bureau. The results of the survey showed, according to the report of Gangni Upazila Primary Education Officer Alauddin, the number of students who were dropped out was only 88 while 27 as per report of Belayet Hossain, Mujibnagar Upazila education officer; and it was not more than 139 at Sadar Upazila, according  to Apiluddin, Meherpur Sadar Upazila education officer.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, District Primary Education Officer Bhupesh Ranjan Roy said, since there is less syllabus now, there is less work; arrangements will be made for the students to come to the educational institutions by exchanging views with the students and parents through home visits.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three murdered in three districts
Bailey bridge collapses in Barishal
Obituary
Two found dead in two dists
Seven nabbed with drugs in four dists
Covid-19: Seven more people die, 40 more infected in 8 dists
300 poor students leave school education in Meherpur
Three electrocuted in two districts


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated
Bangladesh moved off UK red list
30 bombs recovered in Jashore
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
4 of a family electrocuted at Sonaimuri
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag
DUJ concerned over BB move seeking journalists' bank details
Bruzon replaces Jamie ahead of three upcoming events
Hasina places six proposals to make world more liveable
Two bodies wash ashore in Cox's Bazar
Most Read News
Challenges facing the Taliban today
Progress of school banking during C-19
BBS to provide quarterly GDP growth data
New curriculum and quality education
PM asks MPs to probe how many people Zia killed in jail
SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
UGC launches weblink for univ students registration
51 die of C-19, 1,862 infected in 24 hours
1.5 C warming limit ‘impossible’: UN
Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft