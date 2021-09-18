300 poor students leave school education in Meherpur



The photo taken recently shows Bakkar, a dropout student, driving an engine-run van in Gangni Upazila. photo: observer

Their present goal is to ensure food for their family by working from morning to night. Now they don't have any bothering about going to school. They have been forced to work as there is no source of income in the family. Like them many have taken up the charge of their families.

According to field sources, about 300 students have left their school education in the district during the corona pandemic situation.

Many dropout students were found driving rickshaw, and many are working in motor garages and mills; and some have been engaged in agricultural work.

Some girl students have left books and got married. But authorities said, effort will be taken to bring dropout students back to school.

There are 308 primary schools, 188 secondary schools and 120 kindergartens, 25 madrasas and 15 colleges in the district, having at least two lakh students.

During closing time to check corona infection, many students from low-income families went to earning woks. The challenge now is to get these growing students returning to schools.

Mohsin Ali of Kunjanagar Village in the upazila said, his grandson Bakkar, a student of Class VIII, started driving an engine-driven van; he is earning Tk 300 to 400 per day.

Being greedy for money, he no longer wants to go to school, he added.

Housewife Manjura said, her husband married another girl, and there was hardship in the family; Sajib, a ninth grader, was forced to work in agriculture.

Gangni Upazila's Assistant Education Officer Sajahan Reza said, there was no communication with students and parents during the closing time.

It is difficult to say what the condition of the students is, he added.

All the students who will be absent to be monitored, and effort will be made to get back to schools, he added.

Gangni Upazila's Secondary Education Officer Mir Habibul Bashar said, it is no denying that corona crisis had taken a toll on low-income families; to protect their families, students have become pillars of earning; many have put their daughters in the throes of early marriage.

In every educational institution, the number of dropout students during corona has increased, he observed.

But statistics are not available in schools, and education offices of secondary level, he further said.

Now schools are open, and information regarding dropout can be known in a few days, he maintained.

It may be mentioned here that a survey was conducted through the Upazila Primary Education Office to determine the actual number of dropout students in the district as directed by Director General of Non-Formal Education Bureau. The results of the survey showed, according to the report of Gangni Upazila Primary Education Officer Alauddin, the number of students who were dropped out was only 88 while 27 as per report of Belayet Hossain, Mujibnagar Upazila education officer; and it was not more than 139 at Sadar Upazila, according to Apiluddin, Meherpur Sadar Upazila education officer.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, District Primary Education Officer Bhupesh Ranjan Roy said, since there is less syllabus now, there is less work; arrangements will be made for the students to come to the educational institutions by exchanging views with the students and parents through home visits.





