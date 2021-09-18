Three electrocuted in two districts

Three men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Satkhira and Barishal, in three days.

SATKHIRA: Two young men were electrocuted in Ashashuni Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rashid Mollah, 23, son of Mostafa Mollah, and Idris Par, 20, son of Rasul Par, residents of Uttar Godara Village under Shobhnali Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ashashuni Police Station Golam Kabir said one Kabir Par of the village laid down electric wire around bunds (ails) of his paddy field to save crops from foxes.

However, Rashid and Idris came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while they went to the field, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Police, however, detained the field owner Kabir, said the OC, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

BARISHAL: A man was electrocuted in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Md Abbas Hossain, 35, son of Maulana Amir Hossain, was a resident of Purbakandi Purbapar Village under Char Ekkaria Union in the upazila. He was a village doctor and medicine trader at Temuhani Bazar.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abbas came in contact with live electricity at around 4:30pm while he was working at home, which left him critically injured.

Injured Abbas was rushed to Mehendiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.









