Thrust on effective training for drivers to check road accident



Gaibandha DC Abdul Matin, as chief guest, formally inaugurating a day-long training workshop for auto-rickshaw and auto-van drivers in the town on Wednesday. photo: observer

"There is no alternative to training for motorists and drivers including conductors and helpers to reduce road mishaps", they said.

They made the comments while addressing an inaugural session of a day-long training workshop for enhancing consciousness and skill of the CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers, auto-van drivers at the auditorium of Gaibandha Technical School and College in the town.

Sadar Upazila Governance and Development Project, Local Government Division, arranged the training for the drivers in cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency, office sources said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the training as chief guest while Sadar UNO Md. Rafiul Alam presided over the function.

Female Vice-Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Umme Kulsum Smriti and Traffic Inspector (Admin) Noor Alam Siddique addressed the inaugural function among others.

The speakers, in their speech, said every year hundreds of accidents take place in the country, causing many people to lose their lives, and hundreds of people become crippled creating untold suffering and hardship to the victim families.

In this context, the speakers urged the drivers to keep their vehicles fully fit and drive those carefully to reduce road accidents and make the movement of the people on the road safety.

The speakers also advised the drivers to know the important acts of Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Law properly to build up their professional skills and to avoid any untoward incident and harassment.

DC Abdul Matinin, in his speech, urged all drivers to be cautious and serious more in the case of driving their vehicles on the roads so that no accident took place on the road as an accident is a cry and a suffering of whole year for a family.

Over 600 drivers of the vehicles participated in the day-long training spontaneously.

