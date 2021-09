RAJSHAHI, Sept 17: A fisherman was killed by lightning strike in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jalek Ali, 37, son of Abdul Malek, a resident of Shampur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck Jalek while he was catching fishes at a pond nearby the house in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Durgapur Police Station Hasmat Ali confirmed the incident.