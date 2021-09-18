1,600 illegal gas lines cut off in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Sept 17: A mobile court cut off 1,600 illegal gas connections in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Wednesday. A total of Tk 1, 05,000 was fined.

These gas lines covered a total of four kilometre areas near Bairagir Chala Chhapila area under the upazila.

The mobile courting continued from noon to afternoon in five places.

Initiated by Titas Gas-Gazipur, it was led by Executive Magistrate Thundar Kamruzzaman.

Titas Gas Manager Nipendranath Biswas said, the mobile court was conducted as illegal gas connections were given to residential houses from industrial lines.

The connections covering four-kilometre areas adjacent to Chhapila Para Hams Garments have been cut off; sensing presence of the mobile court, illegal users manage to flee away; but four of them were arrested and produced before the court.

Hasna Begum and Naznin Aktar were fined each Tk 25,000 while Shirin Aktar and Papia Parvin was fined each Tk 30,000. Taitas Gas deputy managers Abu Sufian and Mirza Shahnewaz Latif, Mosharraf Hossain, assistant Manager Amjd Hossain and assistant engineers Faisal Ahmed and Javed Noori were present at that time.







