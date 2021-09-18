4 killed in road mishaps in two districts

Four people have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Bogura and Barishal, in three days.

BOGURA: Three people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Shajahanpur upazilas of the district in two days.

Two women were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Anwara Begum, 45, wife of Abdur Rafiq, and Hamidun Begum, 60, wife of Azahar Pramanik, residents of Namabala Village under Shakharia Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Rangpur-bound passenger-laden bus hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Char Matha area on the Rangpur-Bogura Highway at around 8:15am, leaving six passengers of the auto-rickshaw seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) and TMSS Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared Anwara and Hamidun dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Selim Reza confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a labourer was killed in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahadat Hossain, 30, son of Sohrab Hossain, a resident of Purba Mathpara Village in Dhunat Upazila of the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Shajahanpur PS Sohel said a goods-laden truck from Sherpur overturned after losing its control over the steering in Ariabazar Bandar area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at around 12pm, which left Shahadat dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

BARISHAL: A microbus driver was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf, 36, son of Badsha Mia, a resident of Bhola District.

Highway PS OC Sheikh Belal Hossain said a microbus hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Mahilara area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at night, which left the microbus driver seriously injured.

He was rushed to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.





